Reward offered for information in hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Carla Andrea Mejia

Prince William County Police Department is offering a reward for information concerning the fatal hit-and-run crash on February 24 in the vicinity of Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court in Dale City.

The incident led to the death of 27-year-old Carla Andrea Mejia, of Woodbridge, who was walking along the roadway. Investigators recovered vehicle parts believed to belong to a 2009-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV or 2009-2013 Kia Sorento SUV, silver or light in color, with possible damage to the front end, wheel well, and/or undercarriage areas.

Despite efforts, the driver and vehicle remain elusive.

The police department is providing a reward of up to $5,000 for pertinent information. The investigation continues. Those with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.

From January 1 to February 29, 2024, the police department investigated 17 pedestrian-related crashes, three of which were fatal. The total number of pedestrian-related crashes in 2024 is 55% higher than those seen year-to-date in both 2023 and 2022 and close to, if not more than double, seen in 2021 and 2020.

In 2024, pedestrian-related crashes have been shown to occur more in the morning, during the 6 a.m. hour, and in the evening between the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hours. During the week, Thursdays have seen the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes.