Prince William police warn of increased pedestrian-related crashes

The Prince William County Police Department is sounding the alarm over the increase in pedestrian-related crashes in 2024.

Find more in a Prince William Police Department press release:

From January 1 to February 29, 2024, the police department investigated 17 pedestrian-related crashes, three of which were fatal. The total number of pedestrian-related crashes in 2024 is 55% higher than those seen year-to-date in both 2023 and 2022 and close to if not more than double seen in 2021 and 2020.

In 2024, pedestrian-related crashes have shown to occur more in the morning, during the 6 a.m. hour, and the evening between the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hours. During the week, Thursdays have seen the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes.

Five year analysis: Pedestrian-related crashes:

Over the last five years, between 2019 and 2023, there were close to 22,000 reportable crashes along roadways in Prince William County. While pedestrian-related crashes overall accounted for only approximately 1.6% of total crashes during that timeframe, crashes resulting in a death and, specifically those amongst pedestrians, were about one in three, or 30% of total fatalities.

2023 analysis: Pedestrian-related crashes

In 2023, there were 87 pedestrian-related crashes in Prince William County, up 10.1% from 79 in 2022. While fatal pedestrian-related crashes fell 45.5% from a historic high of 11 in 2022 to 6 in 2023, the police department has investigated two fatal pedestrian crashes so far in 2024, both attributing to actions of the pedestrian as the cause. Overall, in 2023, the height of pedestrian crashes occurred in the fourth quarter of the year, totaling 28 or about 32.2%. The highest number occurred in October at 15, followed by May totaling 11.

The police department is urging both drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic laws and best practices to avoid meeting, if not exceeding, the number of pedestrian-related crashes this year. The number of pedestrian-related crashes in 2023 showed a considerable concentration in densely populated areas and along busy corridors, such as Richmond Highway, Old Bridge Road, and Sudley Road, where best practices are especially needed.

Best practices for drivers and pedestrians

Following all traffic laws.

Planning time and a route ahead of leaving your home.

Obeying all posted signs and signals.

Limiting phone and other distractions.

Avoiding impairments such as alcohol and drugs, and for pedestrians specifically, dressing to be seen.

Keeping out of the roadway unless legally crossing in a designated area such as a crosswalk.

Learn more helpful tips by visiting pwcva.gov/trafficsafety.