Easter Bunny returns to Potomac Mills on March 8

Press Release: Potomac Mills is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience at Potomac Mills. The Bunny arrives on Friday, March 8, and will be available for visits until Saturday, March 30.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open seven days a week and hours vary throughout the season. Find the full list of hours here. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

Potomac Mills will also once again host Caring Bunny on Sunday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Caring Bunny ® is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required. Click here to reserve your spot.