Call to Action: Volunteer Prince William relocates

Greetings, Prince William – Volunteer Prince William is on the move to a new office! We will be relocating to 8621 Breeden Avenue, Manassas, on Monday, March 4. We will be closed Monday, March 4, but plan to re-open at our new location on Tuesday, March 5. Our phone numbers and website address will remain the same. Questions? Please email [email protected].

BEACON for Adult Literacy is recruiting teachers and subs for their Spring Session which begins March 18th. Their current needs are for in-person morning and evening volunteers, as well as substitutes for both online and in person morning and evening classes. No experience necessary, they will train you! Please visit https://bit.ly/4bOEUxw to sign up for an information session. Please email [email protected] for more information.

is recruiting teachers and subs for their Spring Session which begins March 18th. Their current needs are for in-person morning and evening volunteers, as well as substitutes for both online and in person morning and evening classes. No experience necessary, they will train you! Please visit https://bit.ly/4bOEUxw to sign up for an information session. Please email [email protected] for more information. The wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics reports they have a critical shortage of boys’ pants in sizes 6 & 12, girls’ tops in sizes 14 & 16, and girls’ size 8 pants. If you’re clearing out closets and have clean, gently used kids’ clothing in these sizes, they would welcome your donation! You can also purchase clothing from their Amazon Wish List or make an online donation and they’ll do the shopping! You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping disadvantaged children in the local community get the clothing they desperately need! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Do you love going fishing? Brain Injury Services (BIS) is searching for a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

is searching for a to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help. Mark your calendars for the Bull Run Watershed Cleanup 2024 on March 9, 9am-12pm! Everyone’s welcome – individuals, families, groups, Scout troops, etc.! Volunteers will meet at the Walgreens parking lot, 10671 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas 20109. It’s a wonderful way to get in those service hours, spend time on a meaningful project with friends/family and beautify a piece of Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/49AMZEm for more information and to sign up.

on March 9, 9am-12pm! Everyone’s welcome – individuals, families, groups, Scout troops, etc.! will meet at the Walgreens parking lot, 10671 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas 20109. It’s a wonderful way to get in those service hours, spend time on a meaningful project with friends/family and beautify a piece of Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/49AMZEm for more information and to sign up. Grace United Methodist Church , 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas 20110, is holding their next session of ESL March 11-May 22. They need volunteers age 18+ to help as Classroom Aides on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings, 7pm-9pm. No experience necessary and you’ll enjoy working with students as they improve their English language skills! An orientation/training will be held March 3 at 12:30pm, light lunch will be provided. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas 20110, is holding their next session of ESL March 11-May 22. They need to help as Classroom Aides on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings, 7pm-9pm. No experience necessary and you’ll enjoy working with students as they improve their English language skills! An orientation/training will be held March 3 at 12:30pm, light lunch will be provided. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. Play Bingo, Fight Hunger! Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is holding their Soup-er Bingo Fundraiser March 16, 3pm-5pm at Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road in Bristow. You can’t beat the price – $1.00 per Bingo card or 1 non-perishable food donation for each card! Early Bird tickets are available through March 9. It’s a great fundraiser and will help to feed food-insecure families in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49fPzzP for more information and to purchase your cards.

March 16, 3pm-5pm at Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road in Bristow. You can’t beat the price – Early Bird tickets are available through March 9. It’s a great fundraiser and will help to feed food-insecure families in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49fPzzP for more information and to purchase your cards. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a March Cleanup March 23, 10am-12pm! They’ll be picking up litter in an area along Sudley Road and Battleview Parkway. Volunteers should meet in the rear parking lot of Cracker Barrel, 10801 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Supplies provided, please bring a water bottle. Here’s another way to get those service hours and clean up litter in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49tRBMP to sign up, email [email protected] or call 571.285.3772 to learn more.

is holding a March Cleanup March 23, 10am-12pm! They’ll be picking up litter in an area along Sudley Road and Battleview Parkway. should meet in the rear parking lot of Cracker Barrel, 10801 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Supplies provided, please bring a water bottle. Here’s another way to get those service hours and clean up litter in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49tRBMP to sign up, email [email protected] or call 571.285.3772 to learn more. Nature Lovers! Leopold’s Preserve is holding their next monthly Saturday Volunteer Day March 16, 8:30am-11:30am and 1pm-3pm. Volunteers age 13+ are welcome; volunteers age 13-17 must volunteer with a parent/guardian. Rotating activities include trail maintenance, invasive plant management, and brush clearing. It’s great for the whole family, and you’ll learn about the natural wonders of this facility! Please visit https://bit.ly/47E4u5n for more details, register at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more.

is holding their next monthly Saturday Volunteer Day March 16, 8:30am-11:30am and 1pm-3pm. are welcome; volunteers age 13-17 must volunteer with a parent/guardian. Rotating activities include trail maintenance, invasive plant management, and brush clearing. It’s great for the whole family, and you’ll learn about the natural wonders of this facility! Please visit https://bit.ly/47E4u5n for more details, register at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more. Save the Date and get a jump on spring cleaning! Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a Free Document Shredding Event March 30, 9am-1pm or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for residents only , unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more.

Event March 30, 9am-1pm or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for , unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more. Saved Hands Foundation is marking their 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

is marking their 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. are a tremendous help and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. StreetLight Community Ministries still needs volunteers who can provide a nourishing dinner for 30 people each night at the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center, 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge through March 31. Meals should be prepared at home and provided in disposable aluminum pans or serving trays; drop off is between 6:15pm-7pm only. Desserts and sides are also appreciated but not required. It’s a fantastic group project, and you’ll feel great knowing you are providing a delicious homecooked meal for our homeless neighbors! Please visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lowvd4/ to sign up. If you sign up to bring a meal and cannot honor your commitment/make it on time, please email [email protected] or call 571.677.2883.

—Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William