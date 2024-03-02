Sentara physician receives award from Chamber of Commerce

Sentara Health: Carol Shapiro, MD, MBA, FACS, physician and director of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center, was honored with the 2024 Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce on February 23 during the chamber’s annual awards banquet.

The award, named in memory of longtime state Senator Charles J. Colgan, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions throughout their lives in service to the business community in Prince William County.

With more than 50 years of service in Prince William County, Dr. Shapiro was an original member of the medical staff at Potomac Hospital – now known as Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC). She went on to become the first elected female president of the hospital’s medical staff as well as president at Prince William Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro is a board-certified plastic surgeon who established her practice in Woodbridge and Manassas in 1972 following her training at Georgetown University. Recognizing the opportunity to build a practice in a community that had previously lacked necessary medical services, Dr. Shapiro played an integral role in the development of the healthcare community in Prince William County.

As director of the outpatient Wound Healing Center at SNVMC, she championed the introduction of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) services in eastern Prince William County five years ago.

Dr. Shapiro was integral in establishing the gang tattoo removal clinic in Prince William County, generously donating her time and expertise. Her commitment to her profession has included leadership roles with the Prince William Medical Society, the Medical Society of Virginia – where she served as the first woman president – and the American Medical Association, serving as chair of the Virginia delegation from 2007 to 2016.

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