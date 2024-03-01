Stafford Schools Superintendent named Region III Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Thomas W. Taylor has been named the Virginia Association of School Superintendent’s Region III Superintendent of the Year for the second time. Taylor has led the school division since December 2021 and has been its 4th superintendent in 12 years.

Our most-read story in 2024, so far, has been Taylor’s rap video announcing schools would close on Jan. 16, 2024, for snow.

More in a press release from Stafford County Public Schools:

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition, but the real accolades belong to the extraordinary team working in Stafford County Public Schools,” said Dr. Taylor. “It is only through the amazing work of our teachers, administrators, and service staff, as well as our incredible community partners, that we are able to Elevate Stafford.”

Dr. Taylor was appointed as the Superintendent of Stafford Schools on December 1, 2021. Since his appointment, Dr. Taylor has introduced several notable programs designed to prepare students to excel, including Transition Day, Chart Your Future, and Decision Day events that ensure every student has a plan for life after high school, as well as new Specialty Centers which focus on in-demand career opportunities and cater to student interest. Continuing his student-centric focus, Dr. Taylor secured a crucial partnership with the JED Foundation to address student mental health. He has redefined the profile of a graduate, expanded work-based learning career credentialing, and has led the work to provide a detailed framework for student learning that focuses on the learning environment, evidence-based instructional practices, high quality curriculum, cognitive engagement, balanced assessment, high expectations, and tiered intervention that supports every student. A future-focused leader, Dr. Taylor has updated the school system’s Strategic Plan, provided draft legislation for consideration in Richmond, and standardized school practices that define expectations for student achievement and efficiency.

“Our students are our most important stakeholder,” said Dr. Taylor. “Every decision, every action, every conversation must be focused on their success. I’m very proud of the progress we have made, and look forward to continuing our work to develop opportunities for student success both in and out of the classroom. Stafford is such a great community and I am proud to represent the talented team of educators and staff in Stafford Schools.”

In addition to serving as the Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, Dr. Taylor also serves as one of Virginia’s Commissioners on the Education Commission of the States. He is also the Executive Superintendent for the Commonwealth Governor’s School, regional alternative education program, and the Academy of Technology and Innovation at the University of Mary Washington. In addition to numerous other community boards, Dr. Taylor serves on the College Board’s National Superintendent Advisory Council, is a co-lead for the National STEM Consortium, and Chair of the Virginia Wesleyan University Alumni Council.

This is the second time that Dr. Taylor has been recognized as the VASS Region III Superintendent of the Year. While serving as Superintendent of Middlesex County Public Schools, he was also recognized with this honor in 2016.

Dr. Taylor is a Washington, D.C. native and has served as a social studies teacher, coach, and leader in several Virginia school districts over the last 25 years. Dr. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Wesleyan University, a Master’s in Educational Leadership and a Doctorate in PK-12 Education Policy from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William & Mary. He and his wife, Sue, are the proud parents of five children.