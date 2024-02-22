Virginia State Police issue missing/endangered alert for Manassas resident



The Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the City of Manassas Police Department on February 22, 2024, at 7:15 p.m.

Sultan Abdu Menfot is a 44-year-old Black male, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Menfot has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on February 17, 2024, at 17:17 hours in the 6800 block of Frontier Drive, Springfield. At the time of his disappearance, Menfot was wearing an olive green jacket, khaki pants, and a black and white striped shirt. Authorities believe he is on foot and not operating a motor vehicle.

The Manassas Police Department has expressed grave concern for Menfot’s well-being, indicating that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Residents are urged to contact the Manassas at 703-257-8000 with any information regarding Sultan Abdu Menfot’s whereabouts.

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