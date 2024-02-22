VDOT to replace 9 drainage pipes underneath Poplar Road in Stafford County

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are set to replace nine drainage pipes located underneath Route 616 (Poplar Road) in Stafford County throughout March. The initiative aims to ensure the installation of new pipes before the road undergoes repaving between Branch Creek Way and Tacketts Mill Road later this year.

Poplar Road will experience closures to through traffic overnight from Sunday to Thursday evenings between March 3 and the morning of March 15. Closure hours will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during scheduled work days. Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists along the recommended alternate route.

During the two-week maintenance project, crews will be working at various locations along Poplar Road. Initially, the road will be closed between Route 627 (Mountain View Road) and Route 648 (Stefaniga Road), with the recommended detour route directing traffic via Mountain View Road and Stefaniga Road.

Toward the end of the project, Poplar Road will be closed to through traffic overnight between Mountain View Road and Route 646 (Tacketts Mill Road). Motorists are advised to use Route 612 (Hartwood Road) and Route 662 (Stoney Hill Road) as an alternate route during these closures.

Access to residential driveways along the closed sections of Poplar Road will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Work scheduling is contingent upon weather conditions. For the latest updates on lane closures and work zone locations, motorists are encouraged to check 511Virginia before hitting the road.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!