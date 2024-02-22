Sheriff’s report: Cigarette thief leads deputies on cross-county chase

Maryland Man Wanted for Felonies Leads Authorities on Pursuit Through Stafford County

A Maryland man wanted for numerous felonies engaged in a pursuit with both Stafford County deputies and Virginia State Police, adding to his list of charges.

On February 19 at 1:10 a.m., Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to Wawa, located at 9 South Gateway Drive, for a larceny report. Staff reported that a male suspect stole a crate of Marlboro cigarettes, with the total stolen merchandise valued at over $2,400. Deputies quickly identified the suspect as Timothy Clark, 56, wanted in Stafford County, Prince William County, and Fredericksburg. Deputy Osborn alerted deputies across Stafford County.

Sergeant A.T. Leckemby observed Clark’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Northbound I-95 near mile marker 147. Despite attempting a traffic stop, Clark continued to evade law enforcement, leading to a pursuit into Prince William County. The pursuit was terminated due to Clark’s reckless driving and difficulty maintaining visual contact with the vehicle, with Virginia State Police being informed of the situation.

Later, Sergeant Leckemby received a report from a Virginia State Police Trooper who observed Clark’s vehicle near Lorton Road. Clark again refused to stop, striking a State Trooper’s vehicle during the pursuit, which ended when intentional vehicle contact was made. Troopers discovered Clark was intoxicated and found the stolen cigarettes, which were returned to Wawa.

Virginia State Police arrested Clark on their charges. In addition to his outstanding warrants, Clark faces additional charges, including grand larceny, felony eluding, and reckless speeding. He is currently held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a 45-year-old Locust Grove woman who was arrested for her third DUI within five years.

On February 21, around 8:19 p.m., Deputy G.P. McCauley, who was off-duty and in civilian clothes, was at Jersey Mikes located at 810 Wonder Road. While ordering dinner for his family, Deputy McCaulley noticed a female exhibiting signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and unsteadiness. Recognizing the familiar signs from his experience with intoxication calls, Deputy McCaulley promptly alerted Deputy R.T. Philippsen.

Keeping the suspect under observation, Deputy McCaulley saw her enter her vehicle and start the engine. Deputy Philippsen swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated contact with the suspect, confirming her state of intoxication, police said. Further investigation revealed that this was not the suspect’s first DUI offense.

The driver, identified as Jamie Williams, was charged with driving under the influence for the third time within five years, with a recorded blood alcohol content ranging between .15 and .2. Following her arrest, Williams was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, police said.

Other incidents

ASSAULT

Location: Shirley Heim Middle School, 320 Telegraph Road

Date/Time: February 21, 10:15 a.m.

Deputy J.M. Smihal, fulfilling his duties as School Resource Officer (SRO), responded to reports of an assault at Shirley Heim Middle School. Surveillance footage revealed a student striking an adult in the head. Consequently, a criminal complaint for assault and battery was filed.

FRAUD

Location: Malvern Lakes Circle

February 21, 6:54 p.m.

Sergeant S.H. Curtis was dispatched to Malvern Lakes Circle following a report of fraud by phone. The victim reported receiving a call purportedly from their bank, requesting personal identification information. Subsequently, the victim received notification from their actual bank concerning suspicious activity, indicating a fraudulent attempt.

VANDALISM

Location: Amazon, 181 Centreport Parkway

February 21, 10:22 p.m.

Deputy J.J. Suh responded to an incident of road rage at Amazon, where a motorcyclist allegedly confronted another driver for cutting him off. The altercation escalated with threats from the motorcyclist, culminating in the shattering of the victim’s sunroof.

WEAPON OFFENSE

Location: Cars2us, 3329 Richmond Highway

February 21, 1:12 p.m.

Deputy F.C. O’Neill was called to Cars2us to address a disturbance involving a weapon. Staff reported a customer becoming agitated over the vehicle’s price, threatening to return and “burn this place down.” The individual then brandished a firearm before departing. Fortunately, staff had prior information from a test drive, aiding Deputy O’Neill in obtaining warrants for the suspect’s arrest.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!