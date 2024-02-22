Published February 22, 2024 at 11:00AM | Updated February 22, 2024 at 12:32PM

On the Move: Local students recognized for academic excellence

Dean’s List Achievements

Kennesaw State University: Paige Durst of Woodbridge has been honored for academic achievement, making the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Coastal Carolina University: A notable achievement, with more than 3,000 undergraduate students recognized for their excellence, including Amara Codd of Stafford, Alyssa Deguzman of Manassas, and others. Additionally, Andrew Cheripka of Woodbridge, Sofia Nowicki of Stafford, and others achieved the prestigious President’s List.

Emerson College: Several local students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding performance, including Harley Novy of Dumfries, Yuxin Tao of Shanghai, Ezekiel Manry of Stafford, and Daniel Golub of Gainesville.

Community Involvement

Andrew Luisa’s Volunteerism: Andrew Luisa of Woodbridge participated in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event, emphasizing community engagement and support for individuals with special needs.

Academic Honors and Achievements

Phi Kappa Phi Inductees:** Emily Houtz of Stafford at Brigham Young University and Vincent Smith of Woodbridge at East Carolina University were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, recognizing their academic excellence.

Shenandoah University Field Hockey:** The university’s field hockey program received accolades for academic excellence, with 22 student-athletes, including Claudia Lenahan of Bristow and Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford, named to the NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.

University of Maryland Global Campus:** Over 11,900 students from the area were named to the Dean’s List, including Osei Damte-Dapaah of Stafford and Joshua Baptist of Woodbridge.

Dean’s List Acknowledgements

Assumption University: Vincent Bosire of Woodbridge, Class of 2026, achieved Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2023 semester.

Tufts University: Sophie Novitsky, Class of 2025, from Woodbridge, earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

These achievements highlight local students’ dedication and hard work in pursuing academic excellence. Potomac Local congratulates these high achievers. Send us your local news

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!