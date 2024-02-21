A decade later, Coca-Romero murder remains a cold case

The FBI Washington Field Office and Prince William County Police Department are renewing their efforts to gather information regarding the murder of G. Marisol Coca-Romero, who was fatally shot a decade ago at a convenience store in Woodbridge.

On this day in 2014, three unidentified men entered the store where Coca-Romero and her co-worker were working and opened fire, resulting in her death. Her co-worker was also injured in the incident and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry, located at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway, around 9 p.m. Both victims, employees of the store, were shot during a robbery attempt. Despite the violence, nothing was reported stolen from the store.

Security camera footage from inside the store captured the moments leading up to the shooting, but the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown. Witnesses reported seeing three males entering the store before the gunshots rang out. The suspects, possibly on foot, fled the scene and have evaded capture since then.

In commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of Coca-Romero’s murder, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Individuals can provide tips anonymously by calling 703-792-7000.