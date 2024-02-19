Manassas City Council applauds Public Works 2023 achievements, seeks clarification on electric vehicle infrastructure and recycling initiatives

Manassas City Public Works Director Steve Burke presented the annual report for the Public Works department to the Manassas City Council on February 13, 2024. The report highlighted the department’s achievements in 2023 and outlined plans for the future.

Burke, who started in his new role in January 2024, began by acknowledging the contributions of the department’s staff, including Scott Horan, assistant director Steve Schrank, fleet manager Mike Morgan, streets supervisor Doug McCauley, traffic control supervisor Glenn Martin, building and grounds manager Tim Fitzwater, and refuse and recycling coordinator Colleen Burroughs. He provided an overview of the department’s responsibilities, which include maintaining streets, fleets, buildings and grounds, solid waste, and traffic signals, with a total of 58 employees and a budget of approximately $24 million.

Highlights of the department’s accomplishments in 2023 included various street maintenance projects, improvements to sidewalks and trails, installation of pedestrian crossings and traffic signals, implementation of an intern program with Manassas County Public Schools, and efforts to pursue hybrid and electric vehicles for the fleet, resulting in significant fuel savings.

During the presentation, Council members could ask questions and provide feedback. Acting City Manager Douglass Keen commended the department’s efforts to partner with schools. At the same time, Councilman Ralph Smith praised the completion of the fiscal year 2023 paving schedule and asked for clarification on the city’s paving process.

Burke explained that the city works with VDOT’s contractor to assess the condition of streets and prioritize maintenance based on factors such as traffic volume and road conditions. He also outlined plans to include residential streets in future paving schedules, alternating between arterial and residential streets over five years.

Councilman Tom Osina inquired about the city’s capacity to handle increased electric vehicle usage and asked for updates on improvements to electric transmission lines. During the presentation, Councilman Tom Osina raised questions about the city’s capacity to accommodate the increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) and requested updates on improvements to electric transmission lines.

Burke outlined the city’s efforts to expand electric charging infrastructure. He mentioned that the city met with a contractor to determine the best location for charging stations at the public safety facility. He also confirmed plans to develop contracts with companies for additional charging stations at city facilities and public areas.

Burke also said that the police department had taken delivery of one electric vehicle, with plans for two more to be added to the fleet in the current year. He assured the council that the city is working to identify suitable locations for charging stations to support the growing number of EVs in the community.

Neighboring Prince William County is also looking to expand its EV charging stations, sparking debate among residents.

However, Burke clarified that Public Works does not oversee electric utilities and transmission lines. He deferred to Anna Davis, who previously presented to the council on electric infrastructure improvements. Davis had highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade substations and distribution lines to minimize disruptions and enhance reliability in the city’s electric service.

Councilwoman Pamela Sebesky expressed interest in the five-year paving plan and highlighted the importance of addressing residential road maintenance. Burke emphasized the department’s commitment to prioritizing streets based on need and provided details on crack sealing and future paving plans.

Councilwoman Sonia Vasquez Luna commended recent pedestrian improvements and traffic safety measures. “The new pedestrian improvement on Liberia and Centerville… I’m glad that things are better… So I think that is great for us and for the residents… I know people might be looking at their phone when they’re driving… but I’m glad that things are better,” said Vasquez Luna.

She also sought clarification on snow removal procedures. Burke explained the city’s snow-plowing priorities and emphasized the importance of accessing arterial and secondary roads before addressing residential streets.

Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis praised the department’s efforts in organizing events and maintaining public landscaping. She also inquired about the department’s efforts to promote native plantings and recycling initiatives. “Is there an effort to plant native plants in the public landscaping or drought-free at least plants pollinating?” asked Coates Ellis.

Burke confirmed the city’s commitment to native plantings and provided information on recycling drop-off locations.

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