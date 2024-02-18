Call to Action: Grace United Methodist Church needs volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas, is holding its next session of ESL from March 11 to May 22. They need volunteers age 18+ to help as Classroom Aides on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings, 7 pm-9 pm. No experience necessary, and you’ll enjoy working with students as they improve their English language skills! An orientation/training will be held on March 3 at 12:30 pm, and a light lunch will be provided. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

Back by popular demand, BEACON is bringing back their Scrabble Scramble Fundraiser on February 24, 5 pm-8 pm at Linton Hall School Gym, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow 20136! Tickets for a team of 4 are $120 and include two rounds of competitive Scrabble, food, and drinks. Raffle prizes and 50/50 add to a fun evening for a fantastic cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3SbALec to purchase tickets, email [email protected] to learn more.

on February 24, 5 pm-8 pm at Linton Hall School Gym, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow 20136! Tickets for a team of 4 are $120 and include two rounds of competitive Scrabble, food, and drinks. Raffle prizes and 50/50 add to a fun evening for a fantastic cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3SbALec to purchase tickets, email [email protected] to learn more. You’re under 12 and need to do service hours for school, church or club, but most agencies want youth volunteers to be at least 12 or older, and volunteer with an adult. The wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics has some great ideas on how you can help kids in urgent need of clothing! Help out and feel great as you learn the joy of giving back and making a difference in the lives of kids your age! Please visit www.boxesofbasics.org/young-volunteers for suggestions, email [email protected] or call 571.338.3369 for more information.

has some great ideas on how you can help kids in urgent need of clothing! Help out and feel great as you learn the joy of giving back and making a difference in the lives of kids your age! Please visit www.boxesofbasics.org/young-volunteers for suggestions, email [email protected] or call 571.338.3369 for more information. Do you love going fishing? Brain Injury Services (BIS) is searching for a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

is searching for to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help. You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on February 28, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on February 28, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. Girls on Run Northern Virginia is preparing for their Spring season from March 4-May 19, and they need Volunteer Coaches age 16+ to coach teams at the Manassas Park Community Center on Mondays & Wednesdays, 4 pm-5:30 pm. No experience is needed, just a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Please click below to learn more, including how to apply. Please email [email protected] for more information.

No experience is needed, just a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Please click below to learn more, including how to apply. Please email [email protected] for more information. Save the Date and get a jump on spring cleaning! Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a Free Document Shredding Event on March 30, 9 am-1 pm, or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for residents only and is unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, and email [email protected] to learn more.

30, 9 am-1 pm, or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, and email [email protected] to learn more. Mark Your Calendar! Prince William Trails & Streams Coalition is hosting the Neabsco Boardwalk Cleanup on March 2, from 9 am-to 12 pm. Two locations will be worked on: Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Eagles Park. All ages are welcome, and it’s a wonderful chance to get out with the family and beautify these two spots in Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7NlOi for more information and a link to register. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Saved Hands Foundation is marking its 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help, and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how to get involved.

is marking its 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. are a tremendous help, and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how to get involved. If you enjoy helping in the kitchen, the staff at SERVE wants to meet you! They’re looking for a volunteer Shelter Kitchen Assistant age 18+ to help the shelter cook on weekdays, 11 am-2 pm. Duties include assisting with meal preparation, serving lunch/cleaning up after the meal, maintaining overall kitchen cleanliness, including countertops, dishes, etc., and more. You’ll feel good knowing you’re helping to keep daily kitchen operations going smoothly and also serving a nutritious meal to those coping with homelessness! Please visit https://bit.ly/3UpvFxD for details, and email [email protected] for more information.

wants to meet you! They’re looking for a to help the shelter cook on weekdays, 11 am-2 pm. Duties include assisting with meal preparation, serving lunch/cleaning up after the meal, maintaining overall kitchen cleanliness, including countertops, dishes, etc., and more. You’ll feel good knowing you’re helping to keep daily kitchen operations going smoothly and also serving a nutritious meal to those coping with homelessness! Please visit https://bit.ly/3UpvFxD for details, and email [email protected] for more information. StreetLight Community Ministries needs volunteers who can provide a nourishing dinner for 30 people each night at the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center, 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, through March 31. Meals should be prepared at home and provided in disposable aluminum pans or serving trays; drop off is between 6:15 pm-7 pm only. Desserts and sides are also appreciated but not required. It’s a fantastic group project, and you’ll feel great knowing you are providing a delicious home-cooked meal for our homeless neighbors! Please visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lowvd4/ to sign up. If you sign up to bring a meal and cannot honor your commitment/make it on time, please email [email protected] or call 571.677.2883.

–Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William