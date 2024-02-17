Stafford appeals for dog adoptions amid overcrowding crisis

Zion, a resilient Boxer mix, who was faced with Parvovirus shortly after his arrival to the animal shelter. Now, he is in desperate need of a loving home. Zion, a resilient Boxer mix, who was faced with Parvovirus shortly after his arrival to the animal shelter. Now, he is in desperate need of a loving home.

Stafford County’s Animal Shelter is facing a dire situation as it grapples with an unprecedented number of dogs in its care. Animal Captain Joe Bice revealed that the shelter has far exceeded its capacity.

“Last year, we adopted or transferred 583 dogs, with an average stay of 21 days in the shelter,” stated Bice. “However, we’ve been over adoption capacity for most of 2023 and 2024.”

The facility, originally designed to hold 18 dogs, now accommodates 67 canines, including those in intake, court holding, isolation, and the Sheriff’s Office K-9 area.

Describing the breeds available for adoption, Bice listed a variety, including Pitbulls, Hounds, Huskies, Corso mixes, Great Dane mixes, and several small breeds.

Those interested in providing a forever home for one of these dogs can visit the shelter or browse their website. Bice outlined the adoption process, noting that there are no jurisdictional restrictions for already altered dogs, while those in adjoining counties can adopt unaltered dogs. The shelter is running a “name your price” promotion for adoption fees, typically $45.

When asked about the factors contributing to the influx of dogs, Bice mentioned the challenges post-COVID, noting a steady increase in surrenders and unclaimed strays without corresponding adoptions.

The Stafford County Animal Shelter, located at 26 Frosty Lane in Stafford, operates from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!