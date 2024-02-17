Snowfall totals: Prince William, Stafford see light accumulations compared to Md. 

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Snowfall totals in Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia reached up to 1.2 inches and 0.3 inches, respectively. These totals were part of a broader snowfall event across the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Comparatively, Maryland saw higher accumulations, with Allegany County reporting up to 3.6 inches and Baltimore County measuring up to 4 inches.

The overall snowfall totals in Virginia were notably lower than those in Maryland, indicating a lesser impact from the storm system in the Virginia counties mentioned. This was consistent with the previous day’s forecast, which anticipated significant snowfall rates in southern Virginia, albeit with some uncertainty regarding the exact placement of heavier snow bands.

Meteorologists had projected one to two inches in Stafford and Fredericksburg, with as much as four to five inches in Prince William County and Manassas. Intense snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were expected, leading to rapidly deteriorating travel conditions. The forecast highlighted warnings and advisories across the region, particularly in elevated areas such as the Alleghenies and northern Virginia Blue Ridge.

Following the snowstorm, gradual clearing was anticipated, accompanied by gusty winds and temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s in lower elevations. Saturday night was expected to bring chilly temperatures, with lows dipping into the teens and 20s.

While the snowfall totals in Prince William and Stafford counties were relatively low compared to neighboring Maryland locations, the storm system still prompted cautionary measures and preparations for potentially hazardous travel conditions in the affected areas.

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