Deputy injured: Stafford sheriff seeks public assistance in locating suspect

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect involved in an incident that resulted in injuries to a deputy following a crash on Thursday morning.

On February 15 at 1:34 a.m., Sergeant J.T. Forman observed a Scion disregarding a red traffic signal at the intersection of Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road. Forman attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield and initiated a pursuit, police said.

The pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 60 mph as the suspect continued on Chatham Heights Road toward Kings Highway (Route 3). Despite initially signaling a left turn, the suspect turned right onto Hamilton Street, prompting the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to maintain pursuit onto Hamilton Street, then onto Rodney Lane, behind the businesses of Chatham Shopping Center, without regard for speed bumps.

Upon reaching the rear of the Laundry Basket laundromat, instead of surrendering, the suspect turned around and collided head-on with one of the marked patrol cars, causing minor injuries to a deputy, police said.

The suspect, identified as Elijah Lucas, 24, of Stafford, then fled the scene on foot, successfully evading an all-night manhunt. Active warrants have been issued for Lucas on charges including eluding, felony hit and run, felony assault on law enforcement, driving while suspended, expired registration, expired inspection, and failure to obey a traffic light.

Lucas is described as a black male, 5’8” tall, and weighing 155 pounds. A photograph of Lucas from November last year has been attached to this release.

Anyone with information regarding Lucas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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