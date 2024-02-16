Snowstorm expected to impact region overnight into Saturday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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A significant weather system will sweep the region tonight, bringing heavy snowfall and potentially hazardous travel conditions. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, an area of low pressure is projected to pass to the south overnight into Saturday morning, triggering widespread snowfall across the area.

The day started with gusty northwest winds, reaching 40 to 50 mph speeds in some areas, particularly along and west of the Blue Ridge. However, winds are expected to calm down as a weak surface high-pressure system slides by this afternoon. Despite the decrease in wind activity, dry weather is anticipated, with temperatures reaching seasonable highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Heading into tonight, the weather outlook dramatically turns as a fast-moving clipper system moves through southern Virginia, bringing cold air aloft and setting the stage for snowfall. While surface temperatures may initially hover just above freezing, snow rates are expected to intensify rapidly, accumulating much of the area.

The timing of snowfall is projected to begin between 7 p.m. and midnight, spreading from west to east. Meteorologists highlight the potential for heavy snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Travel conditions are likely to deteriorate quickly under these intense snowfall rates.

The forecast presents some uncertainty regarding the exact placement of heavier snow bands, but the overall quantitative precipitation forecast (QPF) suggests a significant impact across the region. Consequently, warnings and advisories have been issued for various parts of the area, with higher totals expected in elevated areas such as the Alleghenies and northern Virginia Blue Ridge.

As the snowstorm moves out of the region early Saturday, gradual clearing is expected, accompanied by gusty winds and temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s in lower elevations. Saturday night will bring chilly temperatures, with lows dipping into the teens and 20s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, gusty winds are forecasted to persist as low-pressure tracks toward the St. Lawrence Valley. Despite the windy conditions, temperatures are expected to climb closer to seasonal norms.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and to exercise caution while traveling, especially during the height of the snowstorm tonight into Saturday morning.