Exploring African American identity through art: Panel discussion sparks cultural conversation

Open Space Arts hosted a panel discussion titled ‘African American and the Arts.’ Set against the backdrop of the current ‘Poetic Visions of America’ exhibit, the event marked a significant moment in exploring African American identity and artistic expression.

The panel, hosted by Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, brought together voices from the local arts community. Among the speakers was Herb Williams, the Art Director of Prince William County, who delved into the insights of Langston Hughes’ essay, “The Negro Artist and the Racial Mountain.” Kim B. Miller, a former Poet Laureate of Prince William County, enraptured the audience with two original pieces. At the same time, Denise McPhail, the Executive Director of the Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC), shared her experiences producing performances in the county for over two decades.

The discussion provided a platform to explore the challenges and triumphs of African American artists and ignited a conversation about embracing diversity in the arts. Attendees and members of the wider community have hailed the event as a catalyst for change, calling for establishing an annual ‘State of the Arts’ presentation for Prince William County to support the contributions of local artists.

Guests were treated to an array of delicacies provided by a local caterer, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the evening. For more information and upcoming events, visit Open Space Arts at 15000 Potomac Town Place in Woodbridge.

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