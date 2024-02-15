Rabid Cat Sighting in Dumfries; County urges caution

The Prince William County Animal Shelter has issued a vital warning to residents and visitors of Dumfries following the confirmation of a rabid cat sighting in the area. The grey male cat, found near 17440 Fraley Boulevard, has tested positive for rabies, prompting urgent action from health officials.

Individuals who were in the vicinity of 17440 Fraley Blvd. in Dumfries between February 1st and February 12th are urged to exercise caution if they come into contact with the infected cat. Immediate action is necessary to prevent the spread of rabies and ensure proper medical evaluation and treatment if needed.

Rabies, a potentially fatal viral disease, remains a concern across the U.S., with approximately 55,000 people exposed to the virus each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While human fatalities are rare, the disease poses a serious threat if left untreated.

Residents and visitors who believe they may have been exposed to the rabid cat are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Animal Shelter by calling 703-792-6465 or via email at [email protected].

In light of this incident, health officials emphasize the importance of preventive measures against rabies. Vaccination of pets, including cats and dogs, is strongly recommended to reduce the risk of transmission. Additionally, individuals are advised to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and seek medical attention promptly in the event of an animal bite or scratch.