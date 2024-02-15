Police report: Suspect arrested in connection to 2023 stabbing in Dale City

After nearly a year of investigation, law enforcement officers have apprehended the suspect in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred in Dale City on March 4, 2023. Robert Dejell Rufus Jackson, 43, of 13206 Haddock Rd. in Dale City, was taken into custody by Alexandria City police on January 24, 2024.

The incident, which occurred at a residence in the 13700 block of Greenwood Drive near Minnieville Elementary School, left a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Authorities were alerted to the situation at 4:32 a.m. when a caller reported finding the front door of the residence ajar. Upon entering, they discovered the victim suffering from severe injuries.

Emergency services were immediately contacted, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Thankfully, his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Jackson faces charges of malicious wounding and abduction in connection to the incident. Despite the passage of nearly a year since the attack, authorities continued to pursue leads diligently, ultimately leading to Jackson’s arrest.

A court date for Jackson is pending.

Strong-Arm Robbery

On February 14 at 7:43 p.m., authorities responded to a robbery near Miramar Dr. and Streamwalk Ln. in Manassas (20109). A 51-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were approached by two unidentified men who demanded money. One suspect seized the woman’s purse before both fled. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Descriptions:

White male, approximately 5’10”, skinny build, dark brown hooded sweatshirt

White male, approximately 5’9”, skinny build, red hooded sweatshirt

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

On February 13 at 8:47 p.m, police were called to the 1500 block of Sandpiper Bay Lp. in Dumfries (22026) for reported gunshots. Shots were heard near the riverbank, followed by the rapid departure of two vehicles. No evidence of shooting, injuries, or property damage was found.

Commercial Burglaries

On February 14 at 9:16 a.m., authorities responded to Rahama African Market at 12778 Darby Brooke Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) for a burglary. Around 11:30 p.m. on February 13, an unknown individual smashed the front glass door to enter the business. Money was stolen from the cash register before the suspect fled. A neighboring business was also burglarized in a similar manner. No suspect description is available at this time.