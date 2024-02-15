Knife found on student sparks concern at Colgan High School

A knife was discovered in the possession of a 15-year-old student at Colgan High School, prompting swift action by school authorities and law enforcement on February 14. According to reports, the incident unfolded at approximately 9:15 a.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Colgan High School was alerted to the weapon’s presence.

It was revealed during the subsequent investigation that the accused student had allegedly brandished the knife toward fellow students within a classroom setting.

Upon being informed of the situation, school personnel promptly notified the SRO, who, along with school staff, located and safely confiscated the knife from the student without further escalation. Fortunately, it was determined that the knife did not pose an immediate threat to other students, faculty, or staff members.

Following protocol, the 15-year-old male, identified as the accused, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. The accused is currently held at the Juvenile Detention Center, pending a court date.

This occurrence marks the second incident within as many months involving the possession of a knife on school premises, despite the recent deployment of $11 million in safety screening technology. The previous incident, which occurred at Potomac Senior High School on January 3, saw a similar discovery of a knife in a student’s possession, bypassing the implemented metal detectors.

In response to the incident, Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) spokeswoman Megan Silas emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff. She highlighted the recent implementation of safety screening technology at middle and high schools across the district to enhance security measures. However, Silas acknowledged that despite the significant investment in such technology, incidents like these underscore the need for continuous evaluation and improvement of safety protocols.

“This situation remains under review,” stated Silas in an email to Potomac Local, emphasizing the district’s dedication to refining its processes in light of emerging challenges.

The installation of metal detectors, part of an $11 million investment in school safety measures, was undertaken by Prince William County Public Schools in collaboration with Evolv. The decision to adopt this technology at the division’s middle and high schools followed extensive deliberation, with school board members conducting firsthand assessments of the equipment’s efficacy in other jurisdictions.

With 92,000 students, Prince William County is Virginia’s second-largest public school division.