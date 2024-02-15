With a road project as significant as the Interstate 66 Express Lanes, having an office open to the public is ideal for those wanting to ask questions to an actual person and discuss future initiatives that impact hundreds of thousands of people in the I-66 corridor.

There is a certain level of complications, too, with the switchable HOV E-ZPass, so an office along I-66 outside the beltway is ideal. Only it’s not open and doesn’t appear to be in operation.

Is it all just for show?

One I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes driver, identified on Facebook as Lesser Will, showed up at an office on Balls Ford Road near Gainesville to inquire about the rules recently and the pricey tickets that are sent to the so-called violators, and the office was like a ghost town. (insert the echoing HE-LLL-OOOOOO reverberating off the canyon walls here)

“When I got there, I saw no dumpsters or work trucks, which are typically prevalent when you are having work done on a building. In fact, the lobby, which is referenced as being worked in, looks pretty untouched,” states Lesser Will, who also posted photos of a seemingly empty office in the Western Prince William Chatter Facebook Group.

When a driver is initially charged with a toll violation, they are charged the toll plus a $1.80 fee if they pay within five days of the violation. If they pay after five days but less than 35 days, the fee is $12.50. Between 45 and 89 days, the fee goes up to $25; after 90 days, the fee is $100. It gets worse 180 or more days after missed toll (court proceedings): $100 fee + toll + court fees + civil penalties, all set by Virginia law.

In this case, the driver had the “EZ-Pass Flex,” an EZ-Pass with the HOV option. He had it switched off so the toll would be charged, but he got a ticket anyway. In his case, the empty, dark office was a disappointment.

I-66 Mobility Partners operates the office, which spokeswoman Nancy Smith said is temporarily closed to the public while the walk-in customer service center is renovated. That center is the only office near the Balls Ford Rd park-and-ride lot on I-66 in Manassas.

“We look forward to re-opening it as soon as possible,” she said via email. The information is posted at the building’s entrance and on their website, ride66express.com.

On that website, an orange banner at the top states, “66 Express Outside the Beltway Service Center is closed until further notice for walk-in customers due to area improvements/renovations.”

In the meantime, she recommends, “Our Customer Service Team is continuing to meet with customers by appointment, and our agents are answering calls to 1-833-643-2867 within 45 seconds on average. We remain committed to assisting all our customers with their questions and concerns.”