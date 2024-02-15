Caruthers properties withdraws Belmont Bay rezoning application, ending plans for 1,400 new homes

Caruthers Properties withdrew its rezoning application, effectively concluding the developer’s effort to construct 1,400 new housing units at Belmont Bay, located in Woodbridge.

The Board of Concerned Citizens United welcomed the news for Belmont Bay, with President KP Lau expressing gratitude for the decision. “Personally, I would like to express my appreciation to the Caruthers for this momentous action. I believe it is appropriate at this juncture to take stock on where we are and what the future will hold for Belmont Bay,” said Lau.

The rezoning application, filed with Prince William County in June 2021, aimed to add 1,400 housing units to Belmont Bay, primarily on one-third of the former golf course land. Additionally, the proposal included the establishment of two public parks on the remainder of the golf course and replacing the Ospreys Event Center with 244 housing units. The plan also outlined the construction of 800 apartments in the Marina District and additional homes in various areas of Belmont Bay.

A vision of a hotel and conference center and a thriving business district once envisioned for Belmont Bay when construction began in the early 2000s was never realized, driving the developer’s desire for the rezoning.

The developer had hoped to build the final development phase on the land it acquired in the 1960s at the confluence of the Potomac and Occoquan rivers. A new boardwalk would have extended nearly 1,000 feet from the patio of the Beacon building to the George Mason University Science Center for river studies, which opened in 2018. Also, a new tree-lined urban plaza, performance space, and a new green space would span the length of Harbor Side Street between Beacon and the science center.

The proposed development faced opposition from environmental organizations, including the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia, citing concerns over habitat destruction and adverse environmental impacts. Rob Hartwell, Vice President of the Riverbend Estate Association, joined forces with concerned citizens to oppose the rezoning application, emphasizing the need to preserve open space and protect wildlife habitats.

The application withdrawal follows months of deliberation and critique from the Prince William County Planning Office. The Planning Department raised 87 critical issues for the applicant, including concerns about open space allocation, amenities for current residents, and traffic implications. Despite a revised application presented in May 2022, which made minor technical adjustments, the proposal failed to adequately address the Planning Department’s concerns or engage with affected residents.

While acknowledging Caruthers Properties’ rights as landowners, Belmont Bay residents emphasize the importance of transparent dialogue and consideration for the community’s well-being in any future development plans. Moving forward, residents look forward to collaborative efforts with developers, environmental organizations, and local authorities to ensure responsible development that preserves the quality of life and natural environment in Belmont Bay.