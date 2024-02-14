Prince William County Fire and Rescue graduates 23 recruits

In a ceremony on Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m., the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue celebrated the graduation of Recruit Class 2023-2 at the Grace Life Community Church, at 9560 Linton Hall Road.

Battalion Chief Scott Arft presided over the ceremony, marking the end of months of training for the Fire and Rescue Technicians of Class 2023-2. These individuals completed 27 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia.

Each graduate completed over 1500 hours of training, covering various crucial aspects of their roles, including Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness. The training regimen included eight weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, four weeks of Specialized Training, and two weeks of Administrative Training.

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue congratulates the following graduates:

Aaron Bielski

Parker Freeman

Jonathon Paucar-Gonzalez

Tyler Bodner

Matthew Goldsborough

Harold Phillips

Brooke Burke

Marco Greco

Jason Scott

Anthony Chrisman

Luke Howard

Kevin Sweeney

Mason Compton

Julian Lambert

Quincy Thompson

Mary Cuccinelli

Jackson Lowery

Joshua Van Wyk

Isaac Flores

Mathew Manilli

Richard Wahl

Nathan Forbes

James Mitchell

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