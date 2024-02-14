Prince William County Fire and Rescue graduates 23 recruits

In a ceremony on Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m., the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue celebrated the graduation of Recruit Class 2023-2 at the Grace Life Community Church, at 9560 Linton Hall Road.
Battalion Chief Scott Arft presided over the ceremony, marking the end of months of training for the Fire and Rescue Technicians of Class 2023-2. These individuals completed 27 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia.
Each graduate completed over 1500 hours of training, covering various crucial aspects of their roles, including Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness. The training regimen included eight weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, four weeks of Specialized Training, and two weeks of Administrative Training.
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue congratulates the following graduates:
- Aaron Bielski
- Parker Freeman
- Jonathon Paucar-Gonzalez
- Tyler Bodner
- Matthew Goldsborough
- Harold Phillips
- Brooke Burke
- Marco Greco
- Jason Scott
- Anthony Chrisman
- Luke Howard
- Kevin Sweeney
- Mason Compton
- Julian Lambert
- Quincy Thompson
- Mary Cuccinelli
- Jackson Lowery
- Joshua Van Wyk
- Isaac Flores
- Mathew Manilli
- Richard Wahl
- Nathan Forbes
- James Mitchell
If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!
- Join our Locals Only Membership Today! In a world filled with everyday heroes and extraordinary tales, Potomac Local is your trusted source for news and stories that matter in our community.
- Our Local Spotlight Membership is perfect for businesses and non-profits to increase sales, donations, and branding awareness in the community.