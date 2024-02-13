Police report: Rape investigation underway, suspect at large; Reckless firearm handling incident resolved without charges

Rape Investigation

On November 26, 2023, at 12:26 AM, officers responded to a residence in the Woodbridge (22192) area of Prince William County to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed a female juvenile victim was being sexually assaulted by a man, identified as Dimas Alexis LAZO, inside the home. A family member intervened, separating the victim from the accused who fled the residence. Detectives determined the victim and the accused had previously met on a social media app and arranged to meet at the residence. Dimas Alexis LAZO, 26, of the 9200 block of Limestone Pl. in College Park, MD, is wanted for rape.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

On February 11 at 1:42 PM, officers responded to the area of Sudley Manor Dr. and Ashton Ave. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the driver of a blue van struck the rear end of a white Jeep and attempted to drive away. When the driver of the Jeep stopped the van from leaving, two occupants of the van appeared to don masks and approached the other driver who retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air. The parties separated and left the area prior to police arriving on the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, no criminal charges will be sought.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling

On February 13 at 4:38 AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of Scotch Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed residents of the home heard loud noises just before the home was struck with gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Strong-Arm Robbery

On February 12 at 3:30 PM, officers responded to the 4200 block of Glendale Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old man, was in a parking lot of the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect asked the victim for money. When the victim declined, the suspect struck the victim in the face and took his money before fleeing on foot. The victim was treated for minor injuries. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.