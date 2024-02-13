Updated: 2 dead after stabbing, officer-involved shooting

Updated: One of the victims involved in the initial stabbing altercation with the suspect has died. All parties involved in the incident were adult males. The surviving victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. A knife was recovered at the scene. The identities of the deceased will be released pending notifications of their next-of-kin, police said.

Original post: Prince William County Police responded to a reported stabbing incident at an apprenticeship training center on Infantry Ridge Road, near Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus, on February 13 at 3:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual armed with a knife near the entrance. Multiple officers discharged their firearms, resulting in the suspect being pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Two individuals with stab wounds were found and provided with initial medical aid before being transported to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions remain undisclosed. No further victims were discovered, and the situation is under control with no ongoing threat to the community, police said

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting has been handed over to the regional Critical Incident Response Team at the request of Prince William police Chief Peter Newsham, ensuring an independent review of the incident.

An IBEW electrical training center is in the area. However, police have not confirmed it is where the shooting took place.

The shooting is the latest in a violent week in Prince William County, where an 18-year-old was carjacked at gunpoint near Potomac Mills mall.

More as we have it.