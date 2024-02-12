Violent incidents unfold in Woodbridge: Carjacking, reckless firearm use, and domestic assault

Carjacking and Strong-Arm Robbery

In the late hours of February 11, a disturbing incident unfolded in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road, near Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge, when an 18-year-old man fell victim to a carjacking and robbery. According to reports, the victim had offered a ride to a group of men, one of whom was identified by police as Ibrahim Jr., an acquaintance. However, what began as a seemingly routine gesture quickly turned violent.

As the victim parked the vehicle in a nearby lot, the situation took a turn when Barrie, Jr. and another individual from the group pursued and tackled the victim in the median of Smoketown Road, police said. The assailants assaulted the victim and took his personal belongings, including phones, wallet, and keys, police said. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan intervened, allowing the victim to escape with only minor injuries.

Officers later discovered the victim’s vehicle abandoned in the vicinity of Westminister Lane. Despite the swift apprehension of Barrie Jr. through the issuance of arrest warrants, the search for other involved parties remains ongoing as authorities diligently pursue leads to ensure all responsible individuals are brought to justice.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

On the morning of February 10, residents in the area of Orkney Ct. near Knightsbridge Drive in Lake Ridge were rattled by the sound of gunfire, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. An investigation uncovered evidence of reckless firearm use, as shell casings littered the roadway, accompanied by damage to a nearby fence and tree, police said. Miraculously, no injuries or additional property damage were reported, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by irresponsible firearm handling.

Malicious Wounding in Domestic Dispute

Police were called to a domestic altercation on February 11; authorities were summoned to a residence in the 2500 block of Transom Place in Woodbridge to address an incident that escalated into a violent act of malicious wounding, police said. The altercation between a 31-year-old man and a family member, later identified as Virgile Lofton Barber, erupted into physical violence, resulting in the victim sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from a knife attack.

Prompt intervention by other residents halted the assault, allowing for the victim’s medical treatment and the subsequent arrest of Barber, police said. Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery, police added.