Triangle shooter convicted, awaits sentencing

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Amy Ashworth, announced the successful prosecution of Sean Hughes following an April 19, 2023, shooting incident in Triangle. After a trial held on February 2, 2024, a Prince William County jury rendered a verdict of guilty against Hughes on multiple charges, including shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, gang participation, gang recruitment, and use of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose.

The case stemmed from an alarming incident last year when Hughes, accompanied by a juvenile co-defendant, unleashed gunfire at a home in Triangle. The barrage of bullets struck a woman inside multiple times, narrowly missing Detective S. Davis and another bystander who were present at the scene. Following the shooting, Hughes and the juvenile fled the area, but police arrested him in Maryland. During the arrest, one of the firearms implicated in the shooting was recovered from the suspects.

Notably, investigations revealed Hughes’s affiliation with the criminal street gang, the Bloods.

Hughes awaits sentencing by a Prince William County Circuit Court Judge on May 23, 2024. This phase of the case will determine Hughes’s consequences for his actions, providing an opportunity for closure and accountability for the victims and their families.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney extended its appreciation to Tammie Thomas, Director of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program, whose invaluable support has assisted the victims and their families throughout this challenging ordeal.

Additionally, it commended the efforts of the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Master Detective D. Cupka, Detective J. Dalbeck, and Detective D. Sekely, whose dedication contributed significantly to the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Amy Ashworth is the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and Manassas and Manassas Park cities. She was elected in November 2019 and was re-elected in 2023 for another four-year term.