Prince William

Prince William police briefs: Shootings to child neglect cases shake communities

By Uriah Kiser

Shooting on Same Street Where Woman Was Killed Last Week

Officers responded to a shooting incident on February 7 at 3:25 PM at Benita Fitzgerald Dr. and Brickwood Dr. in Woodbridge. They found a 17-year-old male juvenile with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the juvenile was walking in the area when multiple shots were fired, striking him. A four-door vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The incident occurred on the same street where a North Carolina woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Feb. 2, 2024.

Road Rage Involving Gun on Route 234, Near Colgan High School

Police responded to a fight with weapons call on February 4 at 1:20 PM near Colgan High School. A 52-year-old man was involved in a road rage incident with another driver. During the altercation, the accused brandished a firearm and fired a round, striking a nearby vehicle. A brief struggle over the firearm ensued before the victim took possession of it. The accused, Timmy Mitchell DEANE, 57, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and destruction of property.

Infant Found Sitting Alone on Stairs; Boy, 3, Also Found

Officers responded to a found child report on February 5 at 6:59 PM at High Pointe at Rippon Landing Condominiums. They found a 23-month-old boy sitting unsupervised on a stairwell and a 3-year-old boy asleep and unsupervised inside the residence. The father, identified as Ever PLEITEZ-MARTINEZ, returned to the residence intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and DUI.

Shots Fired into Home

On February 6 at 9:27 PM, officers responded to shots fired at the Regency Apartments near Manassas. Multiple shots were fired, striking an apartment before a dark-colored van was seen leaving the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Potomac Mills Shopper Robbed Inside Store

A 17-year-old male juvenile was robbed inside Potomac Mills on February 6 at 5:21 PM. The victim was approached by an unknown male who demanded his clothing, implying he had a weapon. The suspect fled the store with the clothing. The suspect was described as a thin male wearing a black mask, a black jacket, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Officer Assaulted

On February 8 at 3:44 PM, officers responded to Somerset Point Apartments in Gainesville for a noise violation. While investigating, officers identified a man with active arrest warrants, identified as Joshua Chidi KING. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted and struck an officer. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. KING was arrested and charged with assault & battery on LEO and obstruction of justice.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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