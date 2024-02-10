Prince William police briefs: Shootings to child neglect cases shake communities

Shooting on Same Street Where Woman Was Killed Last Week

Officers responded to a shooting incident on February 7 at 3:25 PM at Benita Fitzgerald Dr. and Brickwood Dr. in Woodbridge. They found a 17-year-old male juvenile with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the juvenile was walking in the area when multiple shots were fired, striking him. A four-door vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The incident occurred on the same street where a North Carolina woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Feb. 2, 2024.

Road Rage Involving Gun on Route 234, Near Colgan High School

Police responded to a fight with weapons call on February 4 at 1:20 PM near Colgan High School. A 52-year-old man was involved in a road rage incident with another driver. During the altercation, the accused brandished a firearm and fired a round, striking a nearby vehicle. A brief struggle over the firearm ensued before the victim took possession of it. The accused, Timmy Mitchell DEANE, 57, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and destruction of property.

Infant Found Sitting Alone on Stairs; Boy, 3, Also Found

Officers responded to a found child report on February 5 at 6:59 PM at High Pointe at Rippon Landing Condominiums. They found a 23-month-old boy sitting unsupervised on a stairwell and a 3-year-old boy asleep and unsupervised inside the residence. The father, identified as Ever PLEITEZ-MARTINEZ, returned to the residence intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and DUI.

Shots Fired into Home

On February 6 at 9:27 PM, officers responded to shots fired at the Regency Apartments near Manassas. Multiple shots were fired, striking an apartment before a dark-colored van was seen leaving the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Potomac Mills Shopper Robbed Inside Store

A 17-year-old male juvenile was robbed inside Potomac Mills on February 6 at 5:21 PM. The victim was approached by an unknown male who demanded his clothing, implying he had a weapon. The suspect fled the store with the clothing. The suspect was described as a thin male wearing a black mask, a black jacket, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Officer Assaulted

On February 8 at 3:44 PM, officers responded to Somerset Point Apartments in Gainesville for a noise violation. While investigating, officers identified a man with active arrest warrants, identified as Joshua Chidi KING. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted and struck an officer. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. KING was arrested and charged with assault & battery on LEO and obstruction of justice.