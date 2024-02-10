Huntley Homecoming returns after weather delay

After a brief setback due to cold weather, the much-anticipated Huntley Homecoming event is set to take place on March 30, 2024, in downtown Fredericksburg. The event, organized to celebrate the musical achievements of Michael Huntley, winner of season 24 of The Voice on NBC, promises a day of festivities and community spirit.

The homecoming festivities will commence with a Downtown Driving Procession Along Huntley’s Performance Venues, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Spectators can expect a vibrant display of musical talent as they traverse downtown Fredericksburg.

Following the procession, the focal point of the celebration will be the rally held at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way in Fredericksburg, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Contrary to speculation, city officials clarified that the rally is not a concert but rather an opportunity for the community to come together and honor Huntley’s achievements.

Admission to the stadium rally is free; however, due to limited capacity, RSVP is required. Interested attendees can reserve their RSVP vouchers on Eventbrite, with spaces limited to four people per email address. City officials issued a warning to only obtain RSVP vouchers from the official Eventbrite event to avoid potential scams.

Parking at the stadium will be provided free of charge, but attendees are advised to arrive early to secure a spot, considering the anticipated large crowds. Additionally, in the spirit of giving back to the community, Huntley has chosen to support Loisann’s Hope House, the region’s oldest and largest family homeless shelter. Donations honoring Huntley’s community spirit can be made through the organization’s website.

The celebration events are scheduled outdoors, rain or shine, with attendees advised to dress accordingly. In case of extreme weather, cancellation announcements will be made on FXBG.com/Huntley and on Facebook @VisitFXBG.

Mayor Kerry P. Devine originally declared January 21, 2024, as “Huntley Day” in Fredericksburg, recognizing Michael Huntley’s dedication to the musical profession and his unwavering commitment to his roots in Fredericksburg. As a native son of the city, Huntley’s success on The Voice has brought pride and inspiration to the local community.

Event organizers have emphasized that the Huntley Homecoming celebration is inclusive and welcomes fans of all ages. Concessions will be available at the stadium, with cashless transactions preferred. Stadium concession stands were to be open during the first planned event on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2024. Due to stadium capacity limitations, attendees are reminded to bring only clear bags and adhere to RSVP requirements.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the incorrect date.