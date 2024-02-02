Major drug and firearms bust in Manassas: Four arrested in coordinated operation

Tens of thousands of Fentanyl pills are off our local streets today thanks to the good work of area police.

In a joint operation, the Manassas City Police Department, working in collaboration with the Prince William County Vice Narcotics Task Force, Prince William County Street Crimes Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), successfully executed arrest and search warrants leading to the apprehension of four individuals involved in the possession and distribution of narcotics, as well as illegal possession of firearms within Manassas.

During the operation, law enforcement arrested four individuals, revealing a significant cache of illegal narcotics and firearms in their possession. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at a home in Manassas, resulting in the seizure of additional contraband, Manassas police state in a press release.

The seized items during the investigation include over $6,500 in U.S. currency, $40,000 worth of high-end jewelry, 66,000 Fentanyl pills, 2,300 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 142 grams of cocaine, and six guns.

The arrested individuals are facing multiple criminal charges, including several counts of distribution of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police didn’t identify those charged, calling it an ongoing investigation.