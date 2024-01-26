Drunken mounted curb, struck road closed sign, sheriff’s office says

Stafford County Sheriff’s Department: “On January 24 at approximately 6:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. The caller advised a gray Chevy van with Washington DC tags was traveling on Warrenton Road in a less than desirable manner. This included driving between lanes, driving on the sidewalk, and even striking a road closure barrier sign.”

“When the call was broadcasted over the radio, First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf and Sergeant E.E. West discovered they were behind the swerving vehicle at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Banks Ford Parkway. Having somehow forecasted the future better than your local weatherman, the duo activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over to the right like many would when involved in a traffic stop, the driver continued rolling at a slow rate of speed before finally stopping in the middle lane of Lichfield Boulevard.”

“The driver had signs of intoxication, including, glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. The driver originally admitted to consuming one beer prior to driving, but would later change his answer to two. He would also advise the last time he drank was 7:00 p.m. today. Considering the driver did not have a Doc Brown’s flux capacitor or Hermione’s time turner, it was hypothesized his ‘two’ beers were affecting his judgment.”

“The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, reckless driving, as well as, hit and run. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.”