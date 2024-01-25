Parks and Rec, community development annual reports: Bike lanes expansion, increased park use, data centers highlighted

During the Manassas City Council meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, representatives from the Manassas City Government provided annual updates, looking back on 2023, on the Department of Community Development and Parks, Culture, and Recreation’s achievements and plans.

Matt Arcieri and Kisha Wilson-Sugunro presented key highlights from their respective departments’ annual reports.

Arcieri, assistant city manager representing the Department of Community Development, provided insights into the department’s structure, consisting of planning and development, responsible for rezonings and special use permits, parks, culture, and recreation, handling recreational programming and park maintenance.

Arcieri highlighted several accomplishments, including accolades for the Architectural Review Board, successful work on new bicycle facilities, securing transportation funding, and community conversations on the Old Town Inn property. He also mentioned significant updates to residential zoning requirements, approval of affordable housing projects, and progress on various construction projects, including data centers.

The updates to zoning requirements were described as the most significant in more than 40 years and involved a comprehensive review and modernization of residential zoning requirements. Arcieri said that one of the goals was to improve homes affordably by encouraging a range of housing sizes and styles to meet the community’s diverse needs.

Kisha Wilson-Sugunro, Assistant Director of Parks, Culture, and Recreation, then took the floor to share the parks and recreation sector developments. She highlighted the expansion of the Manassas Museum, the Annaberg Manor interior stabilization project, and successes at Stonewall Park, particularly the significant increase in attendance at the Stonewall Park pool.

Wilson-Sugunro outlined various initiatives, including playground improvements at local schools, recreation programs, a 4.4-mile expansion of the city’s bike lane network, and successful Harris Pavilion summer concerts. She also detailed upcoming projects such as Dean Park renovations and a plan-your-park event for community input.

Data centers

Arceri said the county and residents should start hearing more about developing data centers. The city’s first, called the Brickyard site, located on Godwin Drive where the Glen Gary brickyard once stood, is nearly open. More are on the way.

“Of course, we’re keeping an eye on what comes on that site. Industrial data centers have been the topic, and you’re going to see quite a bit of development for the council. And the council is aware that this corner of Godwin and Dean Drive is another data center that you’re starting to see construction on…that’s our second data center, but that’s going to be coming out of the ground very soon,” said Arcieri.

Arcieri concluded his presentation by outlining plans, including the upcoming council annual retreat, discussions on the comprehensive plan update, and ongoing development projects. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in the planning process and hinted at the need to consider the 2030 comprehensive plan.