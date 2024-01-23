Fredericksburg Tourism Revamp: Visitor’s center, economic development office relocate for modernization, collaboration

The current center is full of Fredericksburg maps, hats and sweatshirts. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This building will get a lot more foot traffic after the move.[Photo: Mike Salmon]

The city’s Visitor’s Center and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism office are being relocated to modernize Fredericksburg’s tourism industry and make destinations accessible to all.

The new office, at 601 Caroline Street, is across from the current center and one block south. It is a more modern building with more of the infrastructure the city departments need.

The new visitor’s center will be on the first floor, but the new offices for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism will be on the third floor of the building.

The city has begun construction on the third floor, but work on the visitor’s center space is not scheduled to begin in the next few months. A city spokeswoman said both projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The city plans to partner with Main Street Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Nationals, University of Mary Washington, National Park Service, Sister Cities, and other tourism sites in the new space, a city spokeswoman said. Previously, the FredNats used the space at 601 Caroline Street for their team store in 2019 before the stadium opened in 2021.

Since the building is relatively new compared to the current visitor center, which dates back to 1824, it will be better equipped for computer hookups and the modernization of electrical equipment that is needed in the commercial world today.

Although construction has begun, the word hasn’t gotten around to everyone on Caroline Street. The current Visitor’s Center brings in a certain number of tourists daily, so the shops and restaurants look forward to foot traffic around that location. “Hayden” at the “Pons Shop,” a few doors down, wasn’t aware of the move. However, the owner said the relocation would affect the business.

Over at the “Pour by Fifth Scents Candle Co.” the manager, Cecily, was aware of the move but didn’t think it was far enough to affect her business since she is a few blocks away.

“I did hear about that,” she said.

The current Visitor’s Center does have some history, like all the old buildings in downtown Fredericksburg. In 1824, the city candy maker Anthony Kale made and sold candy out of the first-floor shop while he lived with his family upstairs.