FAMPO explores Commerce Parkway extension for new Rappahannock River crossing to ease traffic gridlock

The Rappahannock River Crossing Pathway project is currently in the data-gathering phase, with consultants for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) immersed in collecting information from jurisdictions and preparing for stakeholder meetings later this month.

Officials are exploring the possibility of building the bridge as an extension of Commerce Parkway, just off Route 17 in south Stafford County. The bridge would cross the Rappahannock River and could connect to Gordon Shelton Boulevard, near Virginia Credit Union Stadium, where the FredNats play.

The project aims to alleviate local street congestion by establishing a new connection between Fredericksburg and Stafford, upstream from existing bridges carrying Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River.

The project consultants conducted a comprehensive data dive last fall and winter, requesting information on Geographic Information Systems (GIS), utilities, and historical resources from relevant jurisdictions. FAMPO plans to conduct the first stakeholder meeting with county staff and representatives from Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and the Virginia Department of Transportation later this month.

A recent survey indicates that 78% of residents support the project, while concerns linger about potential home disruptions and increased traffic.

Some residents worry about potential impacts on their long-standing homes, while others fear increased traffic and noise in their neighborhoods. Preliminary traffic counts suggest the proposed bridge could accommodate up to 56,000 daily trips. It is estimated to cost $250 million and have a project timeline of four to ten years.

Public meetings and workshops are anticipated, possibly in March or April, as part of the pathway project’s timeline. FAMPO is preparing to release general data to the public in the coming months, keeping stakeholders informed about the progress and developments.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transportation is in the final stages of improving the I-95 crossing over the Rappahannock River, with a new northbound bridge already opened in December 2022, and work on completing the project is still ongoing.

FAMPO is an organization responsible for regional transportation planning in the Fredericksburg area, which includes Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, and surrounding areas in Virginia. FAMPO plays a crucial role in coordinating transportation planning efforts, addressing traffic congestion, and developing strategies to enhance the overall transportation infrastructure in the region.