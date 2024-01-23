Call to Action: Getting ready for the 2024 ‘Souper Bowl’

Greetings, Prince William – Historic Manassas, Inc. is kicking off its First Friday season with the 2024 Souper Bowl on February 2, 5-10 pm! Volunteers aged 16+ are needed to help serve soup, check tickets, do line management, and run/float. Volunteers aged 16-17 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian for the whole shift. It’s a fun way to kick off First Friday and get ready for Super Bowl LVIII! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Sp91TJ to sign up; email [email protected] for more information.

You can help cancer patients access their lifesaving treatments! The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program urgently needs Volunteer Drivers age 18+ in Prince William County and surrounding areas to take patients to their appointments. Must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and pass a background check. Please learn more about how you can become a volunteer driver by visiting www.cancer.org/drive or email [email protected] .

program urgently needs age 18+ in Prince William County and surrounding areas to take patients to their appointments. Must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and pass a background check. Please learn more about how you can become a volunteer driver by visiting www.cancer.org/drive or email . BEACON for English Language & Literacy is recruiting Volunteer Teachers for their spring classes, March 18–June 6. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://bit.ly/3vyTJ73 or email [email protected] for more information.

is recruiting for their spring classes, March 18–June 6. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://bit.ly/3vyTJ73 or email for more information. Brain Injury Services (BIS) urgently needs volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information; email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

urgently needs volunteers to be (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information; email to learn how you can help. The wonderful folks at Capital Caring Health realize winter weather can show its face any time! With that in mind, they’re looking for Snow Team Drivers age 21+ who can transport staff to care for patients whose healthcare needs don’t take a break for inclement weather. A safe, reliable 4-wheel drive vehicle is needed to provide transportation, even during a blizzard. You’ll feel fantastic knowing that you are helping nurses, social workers, and other clinical staff continue to provide critical services for their clients in the middle of winter! Please visit https://bit.ly/4824M6W for more information; email [email protected] to learn more.

realize winter weather can show its face any time! With that in mind, they’re looking for age 21+ who can transport staff to care for patients whose healthcare needs don’t take a break for inclement weather. A safe, reliable 4-wheel drive vehicle is needed to provide transportation, even during a blizzard. You’ll feel fantastic knowing that you are helping nurses, social workers, and other clinical staff continue to provide critical services for their clients in the middle of winter! Please visit https://bit.ly/4824M6W for more information; email to learn more. If you’re interested in helping refugees, here’s something for you! Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services will hold their next monthly Virtual Volunteer Information Session on February 7 at 5:30 pm. Sessions are held the first Wednesday of each month and last one hour, and you’ll learn more about how to help newly-arrived families thrive in Northern Virginia, volunteer opportunities, and the volunteer onboarding process. Registration is required. Please visit https://bit.ly/40pcwwH to sign up for a session. Please email [email protected] or call 703.851.6388 to learn more.

will hold their next monthly on February 7 at 5:30 pm. Sessions are held the first Wednesday of each month and last one hour, and you’ll learn more about how to help newly-arrived families thrive in Northern Virginia, volunteer opportunities, and the volunteer onboarding process. Registration is required. Please visit https://bit.ly/40pcwwH to sign up for a session. Please email or call 703.851.6388 to learn more. It may be chilly outside, but Girls on The Run Northern Virginia is already preparing for their Spring season, March 4 to May 19! Girls on the Run is more than a running program; it’s also a positive youth development program that teaches key life skills like confidence and teamwork through various activities. They’re looking for volunteer Coaches to coach greater Prince William County teams for the session. No running experience is needed; I want to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

to coach greater Prince William County teams for the session. No running experience is needed; I want to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email to learn more. The Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center in Woodbridge needs volunteers age 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs that allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg any day and time that will fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must successfully complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. You’ll feel great as you help a resident get back on their feet by helping them find steady employment and become independent again! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

in Woodbridge needs volunteers age 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs that allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg any day and time that will fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must successfully complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. You’ll feel great as you help a resident get back on their feet by helping them find steady employment and become independent again! Please email to learn more. Give Blood, Save a Life! The Joe 15 Blood Drive in memory of Joseph “Joe” Page and Michael Page will be held January 27, 8 am-1:30 pm at Manassas Church of the Brethren Fellowship Center, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Schedule your appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive; search by Zip Code (20110) or “Joe 15” to register. Learn more about the history of this blood drive by visiting https://windriverchimes.com/blogs/news/make-every-day-count. Please email [email protected] for more information.

in memory of Joseph “Joe” Page and Michael Page will be held January 27, 8 am-1:30 pm at Fellowship Center, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Schedule your appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive; search by Zip Code (20110) or “Joe 15” to register. Learn more about the history of this blood drive by visiting https://windriverchimes.com/blogs/news/make-every-day-count. Please email for more information. If you enjoy administrative work, we have an excellent opportunity for you! Lake Ridge Fellowship House , 12800 Harbor Drive in Woodbridge, needs an Administrative Volunteer to help sort, label, and file. If you love office work, this is the perfect role for you! Flexible schedule during working hours (8:30 am-4:30 pm M-F), and they’ll work with what works best for you! Please email [email protected] for more information.

, 12800 Harbor Drive in Woodbridge, needs an to help sort, label, and file. If you love office work, this is the perfect role for you! Flexible schedule during working hours (8:30 am-4:30 pm M-F), and they’ll work with what works best for you! Please email for more information. The Prince William Area Continuum of Care needs donations of $10 gift cards for the Point in Time Count (PIT) taking place on January 24. PIT is a literal count of persons experiencing homelessness that occurs in January and is a requirement for agencies receiving federal funding for programs serving homeless persons. Gift cards allow surveyors to say “thank you” to people for providing their time to be surveyed and ensure they have a hot meal soon. While Dollar Tree gift cards are preferred, gift cards from Burger King, Mcdonald’s, Subway, and Taco Bell are also welcome. Gift cards should be delivered by January 23 during the day. Please get in touch with Samantha Biller at [email protected] to coordinate pick up/drop off and to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

–Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William