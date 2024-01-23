Biden Addresses Hylton Performing Arts Center, pledges to restore federal abortion ban amidst hecklers, activist calls for ceasefire in Gaza

President Joe Biden took to the stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center to make it clear – Democrats will make this 2024 election about overturning the Dobbs case, a Supreme Court decision in 2022 that ended a 40-year federal ban on abortion.

He took shots at Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, saying “MAGA” Republicans don’t comprehend the voting power of women. He also urged Democrats to organize in their communities to get out the vote for down-ballot congressional races.

“Give me a Democratic House of Representatives and a bigger Democratic Senate, and we will pass a bill to restore Roe v. Wade, and I will sign in immediately,” said Biden.

Hecklers in the crowd interrupted Biden about 10 times during his roughly 10-minute speech. While it was difficult to hear what they were shouting, protesters we spoke to outside the performing arts center said they aimed to seize the moment to spotlight their concerns not only on reproductive rights but also to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“They feel deeply…this is going to go on for a while,” said Biden of the hecklers, referring to one of them as a “MAGA” Republican.

As he took the stage, Biden greeted the crowd by saying, “Hello, Virginia, and the real governor, Terry McAuliffe.” McAuliffe lost the governor’s race to Glenn Youngkin by two points in 2021.

Biden was also joined on stage by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Manassas Mayor Michele Davis Younger stood on the stage behind the president and cheered.

Outside the Hylton, local activists seized the moment to spotlight their concerns on reproductive rights, intertwining their cause with the broader call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advocates, primarily of Palestinian descent, utilized the occasion to bring attention to the intersection of reproductive rights and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The activists expressed their discontent with President Biden’s stance on the Gaza conflict, accusing him of complicity in supporting a genocide.

The conversation also touched upon personal experiences, with one speaker expressing a sense of shame regarding their American citizenship and a desire to return to their homeland once the occupation ends.

“The reason we came out here is to let Biden know that he can’t go with business as usual while he is supporting a genocide,” stated one of the speakers, who declined to provide her full name.

The advocates reiterated their commitment to women’s rights in the U.S. and Palestine. They emphasized the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by women in Gaza, including a significant rise in miscarriages and limited access to necessary medical care during the conflict.