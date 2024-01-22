Virginia Conservation Lobby Day to address data center legislation

In an effort to advocate for policies safeguarding national parks, clean water, and combating climate change, the Virginia Conservation Network, in collaboration with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), is gearing up for the annual 2024 Conservation Lobby Day on Wednesday, January 31.

This significant event aims to unite environmental supporters from across the state, addressing the constant threats faced by Virginia’s national parks, particularly from the proliferation of data centers. The General Assembly is set to consider various bills in 2024 to tackle the impacts of data centers, including rising electricity costs and environmental pressures.

Virginia is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, with Northern Virginia hosting over 300 of them. Eastern Loudoun County, known as Data Center Alley, covers approximately 573 acres, while Prince William County is emerging as a hotspot with the recent approval of the PW Digital Gateway campus, featuring 27 centers on 970 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield.

The agenda for the Virginia Conservation Lobby Day is as follows:

– 7:30 am Arrive in Richmond

– 7:45 – 8:30 am Gather at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (815 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219) for coffee, light breakfast, and remarks from legislators

– 8:30 – 11:30 am: Lobby your Delegate and Senator with fellow conservation advocates

– 11:30 – 1:30 pm: Lunch at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with remarks from agency staff members

– 1:30 – 4:00 pm: Lobby key committee members on data center reform

– 4:00 pm: Return home

Environmental enthusiasts are encouraged to RSVP with NPCA to secure their spot at the event. Additionally, a bus departing from Haymarket will facilitate transportation to Richmond.

The Virginia Mercury reports, “As data centers continue to proliferate across Virginia, the General Assembly this winter is poised to take up a host of bills intended to address their impacts, including increased electricity costs and environmental pressures.”

This Conservation Lobby Day allows citizens to engage with legislators, advocate for environmental action, and specifically address the challenges data centers pose. With Virginia being a global hub for data centers, the outcomes of these lobbying efforts could have far-reaching implications for the state’s environmental landscape.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the NPCA website or contact Karen Sheehan with the Coalition to Protect Prince William at [email protected].

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