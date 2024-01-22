$15 million increase sought: Stafford leaders to talk school funding at joint meeting

The ongoing process of formulating the Stafford County Schools Fiscal Year 2025 budget is progressing with a collaborative meeting between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.

The joint session is set to take place at the school headquarters complex, located at 37 Stafford Avenue, near Route 1 and the county government center, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

During a presentation to the School Board on January 18, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor outlined the district’s proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget. The total budget for the 2024-2025 school year is set at $453.4 million, focusing on prioritizing student success, addressing growth, and advocating for increased investment in education.

In the proposed FY25 funding request, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is asked to contribute $157 million, marking a $15 million increase. When questioned by Potomac Local News about the potential impact on the property tax rate, supervisors did not reply.

Delving into the backdrop of last year’s budget discussions, supervisors grappled with the 2024 budget in April. Despite various attempts, reconsideration votes, and a marathon 12-hour session, Stafford County adopted a budget that prevented a nearly 40% tax increase on homeowners’ property tax bills. This increase would have been necessary to fund the school board’s budget fully and would have constituted the most substantial single-year tax hike in Virginia’s history.

The existing tax rate is 93 cents per $100 assessed home value, reflecting an 11% increase over the previous year. The upcoming meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. January 23, is open to the public and can be viewed online.

Potomac Local News will have coverage provided by Caitlyn Miesner.

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