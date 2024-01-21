Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin to host Zoom town hall amidst rising crime rates

In response to the recent surge in crime rates in Prince William County, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin is set to host a Zoom town hall meeting on Monday, January 22, at 7 p.m. The town hall aims to address community concerns and provide insights into the county’s current public safety situation.

The decision to hold this annual town hall comes on the heels of a shooting in Woodbridge, resulting in the first homicide victim in Prince William County for the year 2024. A woman lost her life after being shot and taken to a local hospital.

Franklin will be joined by Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and Captain Dave Smith as guest speakers for the event.

The county’s annual 2023 crime report underscored concerning trends in violent crime, with a staggering 70% increase from 2019 to 2022. This category encompasses offenses such as murder, manslaughter, rape, sodomy, and robbery.

The report showed the overall crime rate had surged by 23% in the past year alone, translating to 38 reported crimes per 1,000 county residents, up from 32 in 2021. Most of the increased crime has been reported along the Route 1 corridor in Woodbridge.

Prince William County saw 22 homicides in 2023, two more than in 2022.

The town hall will be conducted virtually. Here’s the Zoom event link, and for those who prefer to watch without active participation, the live stream will be available on YouTube at YouTube.com/@WoodbridgeBOCS.

Franklin, a Democrat, has entered the race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. This move follows the announcement by incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger that she will not seek re-election but instead run for Virginia’s governorship in 2025.

Derrick Anderson, a U.S. Army Green Beret from Spotsylvania, is vying for the Republican nomination after an unsuccessful attempt in the 2022 GOP Primary Election.

Franklin recently secured re-election to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and has been part of a progressive majority that has brought significant changes to the county government.

Notable decisions include hiring Christopher Shorter as one of the highest-paid county executives in the Washington, D.C., region and advocating for increased police salaries. Franklin also played a role in establishing a racial and social justice commission while voting to abolish a federal partnership on immigration enforcement.

Despite active community engagement, Franklin has faced criticism from restaurant owners in her district, particularly regarding a contentious meals tax. Former Chair At-large Ann Wheeler, who faced criticism alongside Franklin, lost the 2023 Primary Election to Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, now the At-large Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Franklin’s political background includes eight years as a congressional aide and subsequent work as the vice president of a PR firm starting in 2020. The 7th District, covering eastern Prince William County, leans towards Democrats and includes Stafford, Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg.