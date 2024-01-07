Woodbridge woman, 24, shot and killed

Prince William police report the first murder in the county of 2024.

On Saturday, January 6 at 5:04 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred in the area of Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries earlier that day.

Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 24-year-old Desire Alexandria Buggs, 24, of Woodbridge was suffering from a gunshot wound and later died. The preliminary investigation revealed her husband, later identified as the accused, brought the victim to the hospital after the shooting occurred and provided detectives with an account of what led up to the shooting, police said.

While investigating, additional information and the weapon believed to be used during the shooting were turned over to police. Further investigation revealed the accused was involved in the incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, of 14306 Jeffries Road, Apt #602, in Woodbridge, was arrested.

Lawson faces felony murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle charges.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what led up to the shooting and the shooting location. Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this investigation are asked to contact police.

Charged with felony murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle

There were 22 murders in Prince William County in 2023, a tie with a 10-year high recorded in 2016.