Updated: ‘I know many people might have been pretty shocked,’ states Stafford County School Board Chair on delayed opening

Updated

Stafford County School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund explained in a Facebook post that the decision for a two-hour delayed opening was based on ensuring the safety of students. Despite some roads appearing fine, the county has nearly 600 miles of state-maintained roads, and the delayed start allows for thorough checks and adjustments to bus routes.

Siegmund highlighted the increased visibility for drivers and the ability to move bus stops to avoid tricky spots. Additionally, the delayed start helps prevent issues faced by a neighboring school division, where buses had trouble starting in frigid temperatures after sitting over the weekend.

Siegmund acknowledged the inconvenience for facilities and transportation staff, who start their day as early as 3 a.m. to ensure safety.

Here’s the full post:

I know many people might have been pretty shocked to learn that we would have a 2 hour delay today. I know most of the roads seem fine (particularly in the Garrisonville District) but Stafford has nearly 600 miles of state maintained roads (plus all of the roads that are NOT state maintained). We need to make sure that those roads are safe and passable before transporting children. The increased visibility that comes with starting 2 hours later means our drivers can more confidently navigate their routes. This is a crucial factor. It also allows us to move bus stops for the day so that we can avoid particularly tricky spots. A secondary reason is illustrated by this email that families in a neighboring school division got this morning that did not call a delay. After sitting for the weekend in frigid temperatures, many buses had trouble starting this morning, which is causing kids to be waiting at bus stops in frigid temps. This is something I’m glad we avoided. I know WE might get to sleep in when a 2 hour delay is called…but for our facilities and transportation staff, a 2 hour delay means an earlier start (3am!) to make sure our roads and buses are safe for our kids.

Original post

Stafford County Public Schools: “Due to lingering icy conditions on some secondary roads, Stafford Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 22. There is no morning PreK.”