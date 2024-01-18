Closures, delays for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Prince William County Public Schools: “Due to hazardous road conditions forecast for areas of the county between 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday morning, January 19, 2024, all Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red.”

Stafford County Public Schools: “Updated: Due to adverse road conditions primarily in the Northern area of Stafford, all Stafford Schools are now closed on Jan 19. No buses, virtual instruction, or afternoon activities. At this time, we will proceed with Saturday activities as scheduled.”

Manassas Public Schools: “Due to the forecasted inclement weather, MCPS will be closed Friday, January 19, 2024. Code Blue for employees.”

Fairfax County Public Schools: “Fairfax County public schools and central offices will be closed Friday, January 19, 2024.”

King George County Public Schools: Updated:

“Due to the inclement weather and current road conditions, King George County Schools will be closed today, January 19. Code 1 for 12 month employees.”

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Updated: “All Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed today, Friday January 19, 2024. 12-month employees Code 2 – report two hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel will report at specified times. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored. A decision on after school and evening activities and non-school events will be made by noon.’

Fredericksburg Public Schools: “Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed today, Friday, January 19, due to current weather conditions that make travel unsafe. Employees are on Code Red. Essential workers should contact their supervisor regarding report times.”

Northern Virginia Community College: “NOVA will be closed on Friday, January 19, due to inclement weather. Both in-person and virtual classes and services are canceled for the day.”

George Mason University: “Mason Alert: @GeorgeMasonU is closed today, Friday, January 19, due to inclement weather.”

Stafford County Government: “Stafford County Government offices will open on a two-hour delay on Friday, January 19, 2024, promptly starting at 10:00 a.m. The Regional Landfill and Belman Road Recycling will open on time. Stafford County Public Schools will be closed. The Voter Registrar will open on a two-hour delay. The Circuit and District Courts will open on time. Juvenile & Domestic Court will open with a two-hour delay.”

Prince William County Government: “Due to the potential impacts of weather conditions on January 19th, Prince William County Government’s operating status is OPEN. Employees have been granted the option of unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.”

Prince William County Courts: “ALL Prince William Courts are Closed today, Friday, January 19, 2024, due to inclement weather.”

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Delayed Opening on Friday, January 19. All branches scheduled to open at 9:00 on January 19 will open at 11:00.

We’ll post more as they come in.