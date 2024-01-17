Supervisors approve $16 million in pay increases, union benefits for police, firefighters

Prince William County police and fire and rescue employees will see pay increases and new benefits oi the coming year thanks to union lobbyists.

Deputy County Executive Quintin Hayes delivered a comprehensive presentation to the Board of County Supervisors, outlining the critical elements of the proposed collective bargaining ordinance, which supervisors approved during their meeting on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The presentation covered various components, providing a detailed overview of the background, negotiation process, and fiscal impacts of the tentative agreements with the Prince William County Police Association (PWCPA) and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF).

Hayes began by highlighting the historical context, noting that the Board had adopted the collective bargaining ordinance in November 2022, with subsequent amendments in July 2023. He said he emphasized the significance of avoiding impasse during negotiations, an achievement for the county’s negotiating team.

The negotiating team, composed of representatives from the county attorney’s office, human resources, the fire department, the police department, and external counsel, played a role. Hayes acknowledged the team’s dedication and the input received from various county offices, including the Office of Executive Management and the Office of Management and Budget.

Supervisors voted seven to one to approve the collective bargaining agreements, underscoring the significance of this development in the county’s approach to labor relations with its first responders. Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega cast the lone dissenting vote.

Woodbridge Distirct Supervisor Margaret Franklin called the process a “labor of love” and recognized that while the unions didn’t get everything they wanted, the agreement was a positive step forward.

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry said that while initially concerned about collective bargaining, he stepped back and trusted the team, recognizing their capability to navigate the process. He noted that the package addressed important aspects such as pay, maternal leave, and other benefits, bringing the county up to speed with contemporary workforce considerations.

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy also expressed his initial reservations about collective bargaining but acknowledged the importance of addressing retention issues within the county. He thanked the fire union for proactively sharing their perspectives and recognized the need to remain flexible and competitive in wages to retain trained and qualified personnel.

Gordy emphasized the dynamic nature of the region and the potential changes in wage rates among other localities, stressing the importance of flexibility to maintain competitiveness. While not his preference, he acknowledged the competitive reality of the situation and expressed his commitment to supporting the police and fire departments in their efforts to keep the community safe.

Gainesville Supervisor Bob Wier said he is torn over the agreement and will address its costs during the budget process in April. “There are people who are going to be angry with me for voting in favor of it, but the fiscally conservative, responsible side of me sees an upside in this that I rarely find, and that’s that we know what the set cost is going to be,” said Wier.

The tentative collective bargaining agreements were ratified by the PWCPA on October 19, 2023, and the IAFF on October 26, 2023. The unions managed the voting process independently.

According to Hayes, detailed fiscal impact studies examined direct and indirect costs. Direct costs encompassed wages, certification pay, specialty pay, overtime pay, and other compensation.

The agreement with PWCPA included the establishment of a pay scale committee, a $1,000 lump sum payment effective July 1, 2024, a total of $636,000, on-call pay costing an additional $3.6 million, and it entitles officers to receive one hour of overtime for each day assigned to overtime.

The agreement also calls for a 50-cent increase in shift differential pay and introduces six weeks of paid family leave at the cost of about $157,000 family leave. It also increases the comp leave cap from 80 hours to 120. Crime scene technicians will get $1 add-on pay for about $213,000 for about 95 crime scene technicians.

The agreement with firefighters featured a transition from a 56-hour work week to a 50-hour work week, which will require hiring 30 more firefights for $6.5 million. The move comes after county firefighters pleaded with supervisors to change their work schedules from a 48-hour week to a 56-hour week, promising it would improve employee retention and morale.

Supervisors also improved market adjustments for existing staff costing $1.2 million, $650,000 in stipends for certifications, paid family leave totaling $343,000, and increased comp leave cap from 80 to 120 hours.

All employees are already budgeted for a 3% merit performance increase in the upcoming budget.

The total cost for fiscal year 2025, starting July 1, 2024, is $16 million.