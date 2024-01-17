Banning license plates, capping tolls: Pr. Wm.-Stafford delegate files transportation bills

Delegate Candi Mundon King (D-Prince William, Stafford) introduced two bills in the General Assembly Session that deal with transportation.

The first would cap the total amount of tolls drivers pay on the E-ZPass Express Lanes in the state to $200 per month. The bill would also allow disabled military veterans to use the lanes at no charge.

HB811 has been referred to the House Committee on Transportation. Delegates Nadarius E. Clark (D-Suffolk) and Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) are co-patrons.

King’s second bill, HB812, would bar the DMV from issuing any license plates that reference the “Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, or any other prominent Confederate leader.”

Virignia offers license plates commemorating Confederate General Robert E. Lee, a native Virginian, and a plate for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The House Transportation Committee meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. during the session through March 10, 2024.

Locally, Delegates Brianna Sewell (D-Prince William) and Paul Milde (R-Stafford) sit on the committee.

King also chairs the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns in the 2024 General Assembly Session.