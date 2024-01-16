Rain, snow, and freezing rain today | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Winter Storm Warning to 10 am Tue for Garrett Co, MD, from western Grant Co to Highland Co, as well as Blue Ridge, northeast VA, DC, central and northeast MD. Snow tapers this morning, but joined by sleet or freezing rain. Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am Tue in other areas.”

Today

A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow between noon and 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 35. Light north wind becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.