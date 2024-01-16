No leads in Brentwood neighborhood shooting

On January 14, 2024, at 4:19 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to a shooting report in the Brentwood neighborhood. A 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was found near Digges Road and Forum Way.

Officers provided immediate assistance, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The police conducted a thorough search, leading them to an apartment building on Devonshire Court.

Interviews with individuals identified several persons of interest. The investigation indicates the shooting was not random, and there is no current threat to the community.

No further details are available, and the investigation is ongoing. Manassas police ask those who have information to contact Detective J. Agule at 703-257-8040.