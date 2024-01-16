Call to Action: Prince William Area Continuum of Care needs donations

Greetings, Prince William – The Prince William Area Continuum of Care needs donations of $10 gift cards for the Point in Time Count (PIT) taking place January 24. PIT is a literal count of persons experiencing homelessness that occurs in January and is a requirement for agencies receiving federal funding for programs serving homeless persons. Gift cards allow surveyors to say “thank you” to people for providing their time to be surveyed and ensures they have a hot meal soon. While Dollar Tree gift cards are preferred, gift cards from Burger King, McDonalds, Subway and Taco Bell are also welcome. Gift cards should be delivered by January 23 during the day. Please contact Samantha Biller at [email protected] to coordinate pick up/drop off and to learn more.

· You can help cancer patients access their lifesaving treatments! The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program urgently needs Volunteer Drivers age 18+ in Prince William County and surrounding areas to take patients to their appointments. Must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and pass a background check. Please learn more about how you can become a volunteer driver by visiting www.cancer.org/drive or email [email protected].

· BEACON for English Language & Literacy is recruiting Volunteer Teachers for their spring classes, March 18–June 6. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://bit.ly/3vyTJ73 or email [email protected] for more information.

· The wonderful folks at Capital Caring Health realize winter weather can show its face any time! With that in mind, they’re looking for Snow Team Drivers age 21+ who can transport staff to care for patients whose health care needs don’t take a break for inclement weather. A safe, reliable 4-wheel drive vehicle is needed to provide transportation, even during a blizzard. You’ll feel fantastic knowing that you are helping nurses, social workers and other clinical staff continue to provide critical services for their clients in the middle of winter! Please visit https://bit.ly/4824M6W for more information, email [email protected] to learn more.

· If you’re interested in helping refugees, here’s something for you! Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services will be holding their next monthly Virtual Volunteer Information Session on February 7 at 5:30 p.m. Sessions are held the first Wednesday of each month, last one hour, and you’ll learn more about how to help newly-arrived families thrive in Northern Virginia, volunteer opportunities and the volunteer onboarding process. Registration is required, please visit https://bit.ly/40pcwwH to sign up for a session. Please email [email protected] or call 703.851.6388 to learn more.

· The City of Manassas Park still needs volunteer Actors age 18+ to support their second Active Shooter Drill at Manassas Park Elementary School, 9298 Cougar Court, Manassas Park on January 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Actors are needed for this drill in order to make it as realistic as possible. Please note you may be exposed to loud noises such as gunshots, may be lying on the floor and may be asked to have moulage applied. To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/4af5U8V. Please contact Francis Rath at 703.366.3858 or [email protected] with any questions.

· It may be chilly outside, but Girls on The Run Northern Virginia is already preparing for their Spring season March 4 – May 19! Girls on the Run is more than a running program; it’s also a positive youth development program that teaches key life skills like confidence and teamwork through various activities. They’re looking for volunteer Coaches to coach teams in greater Prince William County for the session. No running experience is needed; just have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

· The Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center in Woodbridge needs volunteers age 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs which allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg any day and time that will fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must successfully complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. You’ll feel great as you help a resident get back on their feet by helping them find steady employment and become independent again! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

· Give Blood, Save a Life! The Joe 15 Blood Drive in memory of Joseph “Joe” Page and Michael Page will be held January 27, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Manassas Church of the Brethren Fellowship Center, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Schedule your appointment here: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive; search by Zip Code (20110) or “Joe 15” to register. Learn more about the history of this blood drive by visiting windriverchimes.com/blogs/news/make-every-day-count. Please email [email protected] for more information.

· If you enjoy admin work, we have a wonderful opportunity for you! Lake Ridge Fellowship House, 12800 Harbor Drive in Woodbridge, needs an Administrative Volunteer to help sort, label, and file. If you love office work, this is the perfect role for you! Flexible schedule during working hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-F), and they’ll work with what works best for you! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

–Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William