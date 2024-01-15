News

Manassas Park opens warming centers due to frigid temps

By Uriah Kiser

Manassas Park City Government:“Due to frigid temperatures, the City has opened its Warming Centers: Police Station- Open 24/7 City Hall- Open Tuesday-Friday 8:30 am-9 pm. Manassas Park Community Center- Open Tuesday-Friday, 8 am-9 pm. Remember if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them. Bring your pets inside.”

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington forecast: “Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4am. Low around 27. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

“Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light wind becoming north northwest between 11 and 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts