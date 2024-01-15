Manassas Park opens warming centers due to frigid temps

Manassas Park City Government:“Due to frigid temperatures, the City has opened its Warming Centers: Police Station- Open 24/7 City Hall- Open Tuesday-Friday 8:30 am-9 pm. Manassas Park Community Center- Open Tuesday-Friday, 8 am-9 pm. Remember if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them. Bring your pets inside.”

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington forecast: “Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4am. Low around 27. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

“Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light wind becoming north northwest between 11 and 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.”