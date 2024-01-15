Politics Jefferson ‘hopeful’ Prince William ‘will come together’ after data center fight; Vega named pro-tem in rare bi-partisan showing By Caitlyn Meisner Published January 15, 2024 at 10:44AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors